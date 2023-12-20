Glenn Hobbs, 29, of Forefield Green in Chelmsford has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm and appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The incident in Drovers Way on Monday was reported to the police at about 9.25pm and to the ambulance service at 9.33pm.

The ambulance service was reportedly called to reports of a collision and the police were called to reports of an assault.

A high police presence was seen by residents around the Boreham Interchange roundabout near McDonald’s.

Incident: Boreham Interchange roundabout (Image: Google)

At the scene, the police found two people, one with serious injuries, who were left in the care of the ambulance service and taken to Broomfield Hospital for further care.

Following an extensive search of the area by police, the suspect’s car was located and Hobbs was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, as well as a number of driving offences.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 17 January 2024.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, the senior investigation officer in the case, said: “We are still keen to hear from any members of the public who may have footage or information of this incident.

“We know this took place in a busy public place, so there may be vital details out there that can help with our investigation.”

Police have asked for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them quoting incident number 1224 of Monday, December 18.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services. Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”