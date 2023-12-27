Henry Allpress of Carroll Hill, Loughton, has been sentenced to 13 years of imprisonment after moving 70 kilograms of cocaine and 50 kilograms of cannabis and laundering five million pounds in cash.

His group moved cash and drugs through Essex and London between March and July 2020 and investigations into the group were started in 2021.

It involved the cracking of a bespoke encrypted global communications service, which was exclusively used by criminals for the coordination and planning of criminal activities including the distribution of illicit commodities and money laundering.

EncroChat offered secure mobile phone instant messaging with 60,000 users worldwide and approximately 10,000 users in the UK.

As a result of the information supplied through international authorities, detectives were able to identify a number of people from their aliases.

Allpress was stopped by police on suspicion of drug driving and subsequently arrested on his return from Gatwick Airport.

He was questioned on suspicion of drug offences and money laundering and released on conditional bail.

When he did not sign on for bail, further investigations revealed he had fled the country.

The 29-year-old was found and arrested in Spain from where he was sent to the UK and charged with conspiracy to supply class A and class B drugs as well as money laundering.

Allpress admitted to the offences and was sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on December 13 to 13 years in prison.

Detective Inspector Frazer Low, of our serious and organised crime unit, said: “There is no doubt that this was an organised and sophisticated group which allocated roles to each of its members.

“But they were not operating invisibly; they were using what they believed to be a safe and encrypted messaging service and made bold boasts and brags about their work.

“They were responsible for polluting parts of Essex with illicit drugs – and with that supply will often come serious violence and exploitation.

“That’s not tolerated in Essex and we’ll pursue anyone involved in that and we’ll continue our work to take down networks such as these and ensure those intent on causing harm in our communities are put behind bars.”