Aldi customers in Essex will be able to secure bags on Too Good To Go up to 24 hours ahead of collection time via the app.

A surprise bag sold by the supermarket contains a range of grocery products approaching their sell-by or use-by date at a reduced price.

Each bag costs around £3.30 and includes at least £10 worth of food items.

Aldi has made more than 300,000 bags since partnering up with the world’s largest surplus food platform last year.

Liz Fox, national sustainability director at Aldi UK, said: “By extending the time our customers can reserve a surplus food bag via Too Good To Go, we are even more people can benefit from the initiative.

“Not only has this partnership helped in our goal to cut down on food waste, but Too Good To Go also offers a simple and accessible way for customers to save even more money when shopping at Aldi.

“It has been amazing to see how many have benefited already since our partnership began.”

The supermarket has donated more than 40 million meals via its successful partnership with Neighbourly while trying to reduce food waste by joining Too Good To Go.