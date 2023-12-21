Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, there are usually some who want to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Jet

Jet (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - TBC

Breed - German Shepherd

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Jet you can view their full profile here.

Jet is a dog who came into the care of Danaher Animal Home after being left on his own.

Whilst his past might be a bit of a mystery he has swiftly formed strong bonds with his handlers, proving that he'll make a great companion.

Ideally, Jet would go to an adult-only home where he would be the only pet around.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "He’ll thrive with a family who possesses a keen understanding, or better yet, hands-on experience with working breeds."

Rusty

Rusty (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - 12 years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthaired

Colour - Orange/Brown

If you want to adopt Rusty you can view their full profile here.

Rusty came into the care of the centre after being found as a stray and has since really settled into life in the cattery.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "At 12 years old she is looking for a calm home to retire to with a cosy bed, as nothing makes her happier than finding a nice warm place to rest her head."

She is looking to be the only pet in the home and would benefit from an experienced owner.

At the moment Rusty is on a renal diet to prevent any issues occurring which the centre recommends her staying on in a new home.

Tiptoe and Bravo

Tiptoe and Bravo (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Tiptoe) and Female (Bravo)

Age - One and a half years old (Bravo) and not stated (Tiptoe)

Breed - Lopeared (Tiptoe) and Rex cross (Bravo)

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Tiptoe and Bravo you can view their full profile here.

Tiptoe and Bravo are two rabbits who are looking for a new home together.

They are described as being a "little timid" of people so will need time to gain confidence, especially with regards to handling and accepting fuss.

Additionally, they would benefit from an adult-only home and perhaps with someone who has had experience in keeping rabbits before.

Fifi

Fifi (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - 11 years old (approx.)

Breed - Dogue de Bordeaux

Colour - Red

If you want to adopt Fifi you can view their full profile here.

Fifi is described as a very sweet dog who came into the care of the RSPCA as an unclaimed stray.

It was clear she had had a tough life as she was severely underweight, had infected ears and eyes and had multiple litters over her lifetime.

After a period of time in foster care she is now in good general health and is looking for a retirement home.

Fifi would prefer a home with direct access to the garden and could potentially share a home with another calm dog pending an introduction.