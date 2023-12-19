A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an incident in Chelmsford.

Essex Police were called to reports of an assault in Drovers Way at about 9.25pm yesterday. The suspect then reportedly left the scene by car.

Two people were left in the care of the ambulance service at the scene.

Following an extensive search of the area, police located the suspect’s car and a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

Superintendent Philip Stinger said: “This arrest was thanks to the quick work of our traffic officers, dog units and Operational Support Group.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience while we remained at the scene.”

Officers are investigating and enquiries into the incident continue.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police quoting incident number 1224 of Monday 18 December.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services. Alternatively you can call us on 101.”

The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.