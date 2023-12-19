The plane was destined for Marrakesh but returned to the Essex airport because of a group of "disruptive" passengers.

Police boarded once the plane had touched down and carried out searches.

Footage shows men being led off the flight - but Essex Police later said no arrests were made.

A passenger on the flight said other passengers were left distressed by the incident.

The 25-year-old, who didn't want to give their name, said: “It was very chaotic.

"Everyone was freaking out and wondering what was going on. One guy was doing the brace position when we landed.

“We found out the plane was turning around back to Stansted about an hour into the flight.

“When we finally landed about four armed police came on board and dragged them off the plane.”

Essex Police said: “Officers at Stansted Airport assisted after a plane was returned to the airport at around 4.15pm on December 7.

“This was following reports of drug use and verbal abuse on board.

“Once the aircraft landed, officers conducted searches and no drugs were located. No arrests were made.

“The matter is now being managed by the airline.”

Ryanair said: “This flight from Stansted to Marrakech (December 7) returned to Stansted Airport shortly after take-off when a small group of passengers became disruptive in flight.

"The crew called ahead for police assistance and the aircraft and was met by local police upon arrival at Stansted Airport. This now a matter for local police.

"To minimise disruption to passengers, Ryanair transferred passengers onto an alternative aircraft which departed for Marrakesh later that evening.

"Ryanair apologises for any inconvenience caused to passengers as a result of these disruptive passengers.”