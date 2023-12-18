Junior doctors at all major hospitals in the mid and south Essex area are due to strike for three days, starting at 7am on Wednesday, December 20, and ending at 7am on Saturday, December 23.

They are taking industrial action in an ongoing row over pay.

That will be followed by another strike, beginning at 7am on January 3 until 7am on January 9.

Patients are being urged to plan ahead if they take prescribed medication regularly and make sure they have enough to last until the New Year.

GP practices across mid and south Essex will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, reopening on Wednesday, December 27, until Friday, December 29, with normal service resuming from Tuesday, January 2.

Bosses say urgent and emergency services will be under pressure and waiting times for care may be "considerably longer" than usual.

Some routine and pre-planned appointments may need to be postponed due to having to reprioritise those with urgent needs during industrial action.

Patients affected by these changes are being contacted.

Dr Matthew Sweeting, interim medical director for NHS Mid and South Essex, said: “Health and care partners are working closely together to minimise disruption and ensure those in greatest need continue to have access to high quality care and support during the days of industrial action.

"I am personally sorry to any of you who have planned activity cancelled over this period but thank you for your understanding.

“The public can help us by thinking carefully about any medication needs early and considering their healthcare options and getting advice when needed from NHS 111.

"Please remember that NHS111 online is very useful for non-urgent matters, or you can seek advice from your local pharmacy or nhs.uk Health A-Z symptom checker. We will also be providing advice through our local NHS social media channels.

“While the festive season is a time of celebration, it’s important to remember to stay safe.

"We’re advising residents to thoughtfully consider their care choices before contacting health services or turning up at accident and emergency departments.”