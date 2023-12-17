The most popular names for baby girls and boys this year has been revealed.

Research from pregnancy and parenting destination, BabyCentre, has revealed the most popular baby names of 2023.

Muhammad held onto the title of the most popular name for boys in 2023, while Olivia became the most popular name for girls this year.

Last year’s most popular girls name, Sophia, slipped to eighth place in this year’s list due to an increase in other spellings of the name.

It was something which affected a lot of names in 2023, as BabyCentre explained: “Unusually spelled names are on the rise. Among names with lots of different spellings Aiden boasted no less than 17 variations in our 2023 registrations while Eliana had 10.

“And in a recent survey, the overwhelming majority of BabyCentre parents said the spelling of their baby’s name was important to mark it out either as classic or as an unusual version of the traditional spelling.

“In response to this, BabyCentre has decided to no longer combine variations of the same name within its rankings.”

Most popular baby names of 2023

These are the top girls names of 2023:

  1. Olivia
  2. Amelia
  3. Isla
  4. Lily
  5. Ava
  6. Freya
  7. Ivy
  8. Sophia
  9. Grace
  10. Willow
  11. Mia
  12. Isabella
  13. Daisy
  14. Elsie
  15. Evie
  16. Florence
  17. Ella
  18. Emily
  19. Evelyn
  20. Luna

And the top boys names of 2023:

  1. Muhammad
  2. Noah
  3. Theo
  4. Leo
  5. Oliver
  6. Arthur
  7. George
  8. Luca
  9. Freddie
  10. Jack
  11. Ethan
  12. Charlie
  13. Henry
  14. Oscar
  15. Jude
  16. Alfie
  17. Archie
  18. Lucas
  19. Liam
  20. Arlo