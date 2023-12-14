Known only as Mrs B from Essex, the woman landed the whopping £1million prize in the Millionaire Maker draw, which saw 10 lucky UK millionaires made in one night.

The win means that Mrs B will be able to buy herself a new home.

She played a personal selection of random numbers via the National Lottery app when she took part in the draw on Friday, November 3.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, senior winners advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Incredible news for Mrs B for winning this fantastic prize Massive congratulations on your win and your pending new home.”

Mrs B has become one of more than eight million players who win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million is generated every week for National Lottery-funded projects. This money helps fund projects across the nation, with more than 670,000 grants having been made across the UK to date.