MORE than 60 new electric vehicle charging points are set to be installed across Essex after a company won a bid to work with the council.
Essex County Council is partnering up with Qwello, an innovative public charging operator from Germany, to install 66 new charging points in the county.
As part of the council's first on-street charge point scheme, 30 locations including Colchester, Maldon, Braintree, Harlow, Epping and Chelmsford will receive the stations in early 2024.
According to Qwello the charging stations will be able to be use in spring.
