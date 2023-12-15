These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, December 15 to Sunday, December 17.

Most of the main road closures in Essex will be along the A12 (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, December 15 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 12 for reconstruction/renewal from 8pm to 5am.

Also on the Southbound way there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 27 between 9pm and 6am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way at Junction 19 there will be an entry slip road closure for 24 hours for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Finally, on the Southbound way between Junction 15 and 14 there will be an entry slip road closure from 5am to 8pm.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 11pm to 5.30am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way between Junction 28 and 27, there will be a carriageway closure for gantry removals from 10pm to 5am.

Meanwhile, on the clockwise way from Junction 27 to 28 there will be a carriageway closure between 11pm and 6am for extensive resurfacing works.

Finally, on the anti-clockwise way, the Junction 29 exit slip road will be shut between 11pm and 5am for CAT1 Midas loop repairs.

There will be a few closures along the M25 (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, December 16 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Southbound way between Junction 15 and 14 there will be an entry slip road closure from 5am to 8pm.

Also between Junctions 16 and 12 on the Southbound way there will be a carriageway closure for reconstruction/renewal between 8pm and 5am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way at Junction 19 there will be an entry slip road closure for 24 hours for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm until 5am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way between Junction 28 and 27, there will be a carriageway closure for gantry removals from 10pm to 5am.

Meanwhile, on the clockwise way from Junction 27 to 28 there will be a carriageway closure between 11pm and 6am for extensive resurfacing works.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, December 17 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way between Junction 15 and 14 there will be an entry slip road closure from 5am to 8pm.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way at Junction 19 there will be an entry slip road closures for 24 hours for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut between 10.30pm to 5.30am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way from Junction 27 to 28 there will be a carriageway closure between 11pm and 6am for extensive resurfacing works.