The A120 is closed westbound between the B1256 near Great Dunmow and the M11 J8 near Stansted Airport.

The closure comes due to flooding, which Highways bosses say has also resulted in a collision involving a car.

Essex Police are in attendance along with service providers who are assisting with clearing the flood water.

The #A120 in #Essex remains closed westbound between the #B1256 (#GreatDunmow) & the #M11 J8 (#StanstedAirport) following flooding, which has also resulted in a collision.



More information, including the diversion route via the link here - https://t.co/ZuBOejtJYc pic.twitter.com/uwwmZ3ez98 — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) December 12, 2023

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the below diversion route.

Exit the A120 at the Dunmow Interchange and take the B1256 through Little Canfield and Takely to the M11 J8.

A spokesman for National Highways added: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

"Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via the regional 'X' feed.