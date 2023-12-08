THE number of patients being treated in hospital for coronavirus has fallen again.
There were just 23 Covid-19 patients being cared for by the Mid and South Essex NHS Trust's hospitals on December 3.
That was down slightly from 27 on the same day the previous week.
At the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, the number of patients with Covid fell to 39 from 61 a week earlier.
Across England there were 2,384 people in hospital with Covid as of December 3.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 25 per cent in the last four weeks.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here