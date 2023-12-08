There were just 23 Covid-19 patients being cared for by the Mid and South Essex NHS Trust's hospitals on December 3.

That was down slightly from 27 on the same day the previous week.

At the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, the number of patients with Covid fell to 39 from 61 a week earlier.

Across England there were 2,384 people in hospital with Covid as of December 3.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 25 per cent in the last four weeks.