Essex Police's road crime team also made three arrests after recovering three stolen vehicles between November 21 and 23.

In total, 12 vehicles were seized and 21 drivers were reported for several offences, including not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone while driving, and careless driving.

Essex Police said: "We will continue to work hard to disrupt those responsible for vehicle thefts by continued use of intelligence to identify perpetrators, gather evidence and identify patterns of offending."