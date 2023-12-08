These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, December 8 to Sunday, December 10.

Most of the main road closures in Essex will be along the A12 (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, December 8 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 12 for reconstruction/renewal from 8pm to 5am.

Also on the Southbound way there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 27 between 9pm and 6am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way between the exit and entry slip roads of Junction 11 there will be a carriageway closure for electrical works from 9pm to 5am.

Finally, on the Southbound way between Junction 15 and 14 there will be an entry slip road closure from 5am to 8pm.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 11pm to 5.30am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way at Junction 27, there will be an exit slip road closure testing and HFS works from 11pm until 6am.

There are no closures listed for the M25 this week in Essex (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, December 9 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Southbound way between Junction 15 and 14 there will be an entry slip road closure from 5am to 8pm.

Also between Junctions 16 and 12 on the Southbound way there will be a carriageway closure for reconstruction/renewal between 8pm and 5am.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm until 5am.

M25

There are no closures listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, December 10 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way between Junction 15 and 14 there will be an entry slip road closure from 5am to 8pm.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut between 10.30pm to 5.30am for maintenance works.

M25

There are no closures listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.