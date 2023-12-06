For passengers using the train operator’s mainline services, including in Essex, the session takes place on X - formerly Twitter - on Wednesday, December 13, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Customers will be able to message the train operator’s X account and receive a response back from a senior Greater Anglia representative – with that input helping Greater Anglia improve their service.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s commercial and customer service director, said, “It’s really important to us to hear from passengers about what matters to them and answer any questions they may have.

“We are keen to listen and to understand people’s experiences so that we can work to continually improve our service and meet customers’ expectations and needs.”

Those who cannot make the event but would like to contribute their feedback can complete Greater Anglia’s online survey at greateranglia.co.uk/AllEars.