ESSEX residents have been left stunned after learning their postcode is the winner of a huge five-figure prize with People’s Postcode Lottery.
Lottery players in the winning postcode sector will receive the huge prize.
The CO5 9QD postcode in Feering was the winner of the Sunday £30,000 draw on November 26.
Every winning ticket in the postcode was named a winner.
Every day from Monday to Friday 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive £1,000 per ticket.
In November, nine postcodes across the county won this prize.
On Saturdays, players can win a share of £1 million, and on Sundays, players can each win £30,000.
Your ticket is based on your postcode. Only playing postcodes are entered into the draws.
If your postcode gets lucky, every player in your postcode wins.
Each subscription costs £12 per month to play, with money paid directly into your bank account within 28 days.
A total of 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to charity.
For more information, visit postcodelottery.co.uk.
