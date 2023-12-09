THESE Essex streets are thanking their lucky stars after winning the People's Postcode Lottery in November… just in time for the holiday season.
Across the county, nine postcodes were named among the winners.
For each ticket bought, a daily prize of £1,000 was awarded.
The winning postcodes were:
- SS14 2JS – Basildon
- CO7 8EH – Alresford
- SS15 5AN – Basildon
- CM2 6YF – Chelmsford
- SS16 6GJ – Langdon Hills
- CM8 3GX – Rivenhall
- CM3 4RB – Danbury
- CO13 9EU – Frinton
- CM18 6EX – Harlow
As well as this, one lucky postcode in the county was the winner of a whopping five-figure prize.
The CO5 9QD postcode in Feering was the winner of the Sunday £30,000 draw on November 26.
Every day from Monday to Friday 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket then receive £1,000 per ticket.
On Saturdays, players can win a share of £1 million, and on Sundays players can each win £30,000.
Your ticket is based on your postcode. Only playing postcodes are entered into the draws.
If your postcode gets lucky, every player in your postcode wins.
Each subscription costs £12 per month to play, with money paid directly into your bank account within 28 days.
A total of 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to charity.
For more information, visit postcodelottery.co.uk.
