Across the county, nine postcodes were named among the winners.

For each ticket bought, a daily prize of £1,000 was awarded.

The winning postcodes were:

SS14 2JS – Basildon

CO7 8EH – Alresford

SS15 5AN – Basildon

CM2 6YF – Chelmsford

SS16 6GJ – Langdon Hills

CM8 3GX – Rivenhall

CM3 4RB – Danbury

CO13 9EU – Frinton

CM18 6EX – Harlow

As well as this, one lucky postcode in the county was the winner of a whopping five-figure prize.

The CO5 9QD postcode in Feering was the winner of the Sunday £30,000 draw on November 26.

Every day from Monday to Friday 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket then receive £1,000 per ticket.

On Saturdays, players can win a share of £1 million, and on Sundays players can each win £30,000.

Your ticket is based on your postcode. Only playing postcodes are entered into the draws.

If your postcode gets lucky, every player in your postcode wins.

Each subscription costs £12 per month to play, with money paid directly into your bank account within 28 days.

A total of 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to charity.

For more information, visit postcodelottery.co.uk.