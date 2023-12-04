The victim of the assault remains in hospital with serious injuries after the reported attack on the late evening of Friday, December 1.

Police were called just after 11.05pm to reports of an assault in Duke Street following an altercation between two groups.

The suspects involved were seen getting into a vehicle before leaving the scene after the incident.

Jamie Cooper, 25, of Pulpits Close in Hockley and Callum Polley, 26 of St James Park in Chelmsford have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and affray.

The charges come after police spoke with witnesses and analysed city centre CCTV footage.

They are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court today (Monday 4 December).

Chief Inspector Martin Richards said: “Our investigation into this serious assault has progressed steadily thanks to a quick response following the initial call.

“I understand assaults of this nature will rightly cause a level of concern in the community.

“We work with our partners to ensure where incidents of this nature, which remain thankfully rare, take place in Chelmsford city centre, we are able to respond and react at pace.”