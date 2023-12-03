The Mid and South Essex NHS Trust was caring for 27 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Sunday, official figures show.

NHS data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 on November 26 was down from 47 on the same day the previous week - a fall of mor than 40 per cent.

At the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, there were 61 patients with coronavirus on November 26.

That was down slightly from 66 a week earlier.

Across England, there were 2,275 people in hospital with Covid as of November 26.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 38 per cent in the last four weeks.

The figures also show that two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital at the Mid and South Essex Trust in the week to November 24.