On November 15, seven drivers were sentenced for careless driving.

Overall, 35 endorsement points were put on their licences and all drivers were ordered to pay £110 costs and victim surcharges.

Dash cam footage uploaded to Essex Eyes resulted in the drivers being sentenced.

Extra Eyes is supported by Essex Police and the Safer Essex Road Partnership (SERP) to help tackle poor driving standards.

One case involved an elderly driver who received nine penalty points.

This motorist is said to have been driving on the wrong side of the road, towards incoming traffic before entering the Rayleigh Weir roundabout on September 11 and driving the wrong way against the flow of traffic.

They also received a £440 fine.

Hearing - Colchester Magistrates' Court (Image: Newsquest)

A 27-year-old driver pleaded guilty to brake checking - stopping in traffic for no justified reason, then overtaking a vehicle and braking heavily, causing the following vehicle to brake and stop.

They subsequently received four penalty points and a £216 fine.

Another driver admitted driving without reasonable consideration to other road users on June 20 by overtaking a cyclist when their car connected with the luggage bag on the cycle, leading to a £40 fine and three penalty points.

A motorbike rider received three penalty points and a £416 fine.

They admitted to driving on A130, Great Leighs area without due care and attention while riding at speed to the off side of a vehicle travelling in lane two between the vehicle and the barrier dividing the carriageways.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Extra Eyes is supported by Essex Police and the Safer Essex Road Partnership (SERP) to help us tackle poor driving standards.

"Help us reduce collisions and casualties and make roads across Essex safe for all road users.

"If you have dash cam footage of other road users driving anti-socially or dangerously, upload your footage to Extra Eyes."