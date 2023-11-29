Essex Police officers were called to concerns for a man in Tollesbury shortly after 2pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Half an hour later, fire crews from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene to assist in the emergency response at Tollesbury Marina.

The man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene with Essex Police describing his death as “unexpected and under investigation”.

A spokesman added enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.