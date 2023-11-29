Essex Police has confirmed that the cordon remains in Chichester Road, with traffic being impacted on Southchurch Road and bus services being diverted from their routes.

Officers have arrested a man in connection with the serious assault in Southend.

Police were called to Chichester Road shortly after 3.20pm yesterday following reports of a serious assault. A man, in his 30s, has been taken to hospital.

The cordon was put in place in Chichester Road before 4pm yesterday with two police cars in the road and a number of officers in the street.

This was after four ambulance vehicles and a police car were seen responding to a reported incident near the former De Italian Sausage restaurant.

Police have declined to comment further on the details of the incident this morning.

Last night, Chief inspector Dan McHugh commented: “Our officers have made a quick, effective response to this incident and arrested a man.

“The public will see more officers in the vicinity of Warrior Square tonight as they make their way home.

“We are remaining on scene whilst we carry out enquiries.

“We would ask anyone who was in the vicinity of Chichester Road, Warrior Square or Southchurch area at the time who may have information that could help our investigation to contact us.

“We’d like to ask anyone with dash cam or footage of any part of the incident to review their devices and see if they have captured anything that could help us establish the facts and what happened in the lead up to the incident.”

Anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, is urged to call police on 101 or submit a report online at www.essex.police.uk/digital101, quoting incident 682 of November 28.