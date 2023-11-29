COMMUTERS are facing rush hour delays after a crash involving three cars which has created long delays on the M11 near Stansted Airport.
The AA is reporting that all lanes have been stopped on the Cambridge-bound carriageway of the M11 after junction 8 (A120/Bishops Stortford).
Traffic has been held since 7.50am.
An onlooker believes traffic is queuing for about two miles and is continuing to build.
This is a breaking news story which will be updated as more information is received.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here