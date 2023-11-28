The victim reported how he arranged to meet someone in Chancellor Park to sell an item of clothing when he was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a knife before the attacker attempted to steal his coat.

Essex Police were called last night just after 10.15pm and identified a suspect and made an arrest by 11.15pm.

Park: Chancellor Park in Chelmsford (Image: Google)

Once officers arrived at the scene, they located a knife before carrying out enquiries and offering support to the victim.

An 18-year-old man, from Chelmsford, remains in custody and is being questioned on suspicion of robbery.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, of North LPA CID, said: “While incidents of this nature thankfully remain rare in Chelmsford, when they are reported to us we treat them extremely seriously.

Investigation: police acted quickly to make an arrest (Image: Essex Police)

“Reports of robberies, particularly those which involve the use of a weapon, require a rapid response to ensure the safety of the victim and to secure vital evidence.

“That is exactly what we have seen following this alarming incident, and I would continue to urge anyone with concerns to get in touch with us.

“Our links with the community in Chelmsford are absolutely a key part of our ongoing work to keep you safe.

“We would urge people engaged in the online selling and trade in items like clothing to take caution about who they are selling to and where such transactions take place.

“There are steps you can take to ensure the person you are interacting with is a genuine buyer.”