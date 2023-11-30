Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, there are usually some who want to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Shy

Shy (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Three to five years old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - Cream

If you want to adopt Shy you can view their full profile here.

Shy is described as a "sweet and gentle" dog who has a "big zest for life".

When she came into the care of the RSPCA she was shut down and would try to make herself as small as possible if anyone was to approach her.

However, her confidence has now grown and she is looking for a calm home with a garden.

She could potentially share the home with another dog pending an introduction and any children in the home should be over the age of 14.

Velma

Velma (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Eight months old

Breed - Mastiff/Great Dane crossbreed

Colour - Grey

If you want to adopt Velma you can view their full profile here.

Velmas is described as a "fun-loving pup" who is looking for a home where she can get plenty of exercise and love.

Danaher Animal Home says she is very cuddly and loves attention, so would need to be the only dog in the house.

Velma has been well-socialised and has been living in a foster home so is already house-trained.

Shortbread and Whoopie

Shortbread and Whoopie (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Shortbread) and Female (Whoopie)

Age - Four months old

Breed - Domestic Longhair

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Shortbread and Whoopie you can view their full profile here.

Shortbread and Whoopie are described as an "adorable and playful pair" who love snuggling in people's arms and chasing each other round the cattery.

Whoopie sometimes requires a little more encouragement to come out of her shell whilst Shortbread is a bit more confident.

They could live with other cats and also cat-friendly dogs.

Dusty

Dusty (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - 20 years old

Breed - Standard

Colour - Grey

If you want to adopt Dusty you can view their full profile here.

Dusty is a 20-year-old chinchilla who is looking for "a quiet, peaceful home where he can enjoy the perks of retirement".

Danaher Animal Home are hoping to find an experienced home for Dusty as he can be temperamental at points.

He would benefit greatly from having a fairly spacious accommodation so he doesn't feel threatened and cornered with his new family approaching his cage.