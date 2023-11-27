We all have our favourite dog breeds, whether that’s because of their unique features such as being hypoallergenic, their intelligence or their size – the list goes on.
But over the years, there are some much-loved breeds that have unfortunately declined, meaning they could soon disappear from our homes and neighbourhoods.
At present, there are 32 native dog breeds in the UK and Ireland that have been identified as “vulnerable”, according to figures released by The Kennel Club.
There are also another seven which have been put on the “at watch” list by the UK’s largest organisation for dog health, welfare and training in the UK.
The Kennel Club website says: “Many native British and Irish breeds are at risk of disappearing from our parks and streets, simply because people don’t know they exist, or because they aren’t considered fashionable.
“The top ten breeds in the UK (including the Labrador, French Bulldog and Cocker Spaniel) account for more than 60% of annual puppy registrations for all breeds.”
It adds: “Some breeds have such low numbers that they are completely unrecognisable to the British public, which is a concern because it means that breeds that might be the perfect fit for people’s lifestyles are being overlooked in favour of other breeds that might not be, simply because they are not as well known.”
Here are the 32 dog breeds on the ‘vulnerable’ list at risk of extinction
These are the native UK and Ireland dog breeds with fewer than 300 registrations a year, according to The Kennel Club:
- Bearded Collie
- Bloodhound
- Bull Terrier (Miniature)
- Collie (Smooth)
- Dandie Dinmont Terrier
- Deerhound
- English Setter
- English Toy Terrier (Black & Tan)
- Fox Terrier (Smooth)
- Glen of Imaal Terrier
- Gordon Setter
- Harrier
- Irish Red & White Setter
- Irish Wolfhound
- King Charles Spaniel
- Kerry Blue Terrie
- Lakeland Terrier
- Lancashire Heeler
- Manchester Terrier
- Mastiff
- Norwich Terrier
- Otterhound
- Retriever (Curly Coated)
- Sealyham Terrier
- Skye Terrier
- Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier
- Spaniel (Clumber)
- Spaniel (Field)
- Spaniel (Irish Water)
- Spaniel (Sussex)
- Spaniel (Welsh Springer)
- Welsh Corgi (Cardigan)
See the 7 dog breeds featured on the ‘at watch’ list
Here are the native UK and Ireland dog breeds with between 300 and 450 registrations a year, according to The Kennel Club:
- Bedlington Terrier
- Bullmastiff
- Irish Terrier
- Norfolk Terrier
- Parson Russell Terrier
- Old English Sheepdog
- Welsh Terrier
Visit The Kennel Club website to find out what you can do to “give these dogs a chance.”
