I travelled into the heart of student-land, a 1960s maze, to figure out whether this sort of double bill could be achieved at the self-described “sophisticated” student Top Bar.

Wednesday, a drab day otherwise, was a busy varsity and society night at the University of Essex’s Wivenhoe Campus where friendly young people, with a range of international and regional accents, helped me find Top Bar - which to be fair was advertised as hidden.

Hidden - Advertising around the centre of campus emphasises that Top Bar is for mature students and is out of the way (Image: Newsquest)

Following a double set of doors off the main quad and up a few flights of stairs, I was very impressed with the bar’s truly impressive location.

Not hidden away below in the basement, common for student bars across the country, the bar instead is blessed with height, light, and space, naturally making it feel more at-ease for visitors.

Blindfolds partially obscured the campus view but the remaining light from the huge windows meant the ambience was completely correct for the bar’s not-so-hidden secret: it is a legitimate multi-purpose space.

Light - though partially covered by blinds, the light from the campus' Christmas tree can be seen (Image: Newsquest)

Students drunk, assumedly on-deal, large glass of wines and quietly chatted while staff members with their laptops were transfixed by work.

With 2-for-10 cocktails, but only of the same kind, I went against what I consider the best protocol, by drinking two unknown cocktails recommended to me.

The Ombelini cocktail was quite sugary for my taste but, just because I couldn’t taste the alcohol, did not mean it was not there.

Sweet - the Ombelini cocktails perhaps suited the younger student market with their sweetness (Image: Newsquest)

The single 'Cherry Bakewell' cocktail drink I ordered was extremely festive - both smooth and hearty.

The Bakewell was also not served in a shaker glass like the Ombelini but more excitingly, and rather helpfully, in a not-real-glass, martini glass.

Perfect - The 'Cherry Bakewell' cocktail, like a sour, was just right in its sweetness and bite (Image: Newsquest)

Equally well-done was the virgin 'Island Vacay' which tasted like a restaurant-level ‘Lassi’, an Indian yoghurt-drink served with curries.

Alternatives - for £3.20 a virgin Island Vacay lifts the spirits with its fun and refreshing taste (Image: Newsquest)

Food from Fusion, which was around the side, is unavailable from 8.30pm, when I had just arrived, but eating their takeaway option next to the bar, as seen by others, is a clear plus.

Top Bar should remain a sophisticated student centre, but I do believe town can appreciate gown for once, albeit for one-or-two drinks, enjoying the glamour found on-campus, and all-throughout this bar.

Rating: 4 1/2 stars