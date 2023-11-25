The Mid and South Essex Trust was caring for 47 patients with Covid-19 in hospital as of November 19, figures show.

That was up from just 26 a week earlier - a rise of 80 per cent.

Prior to that, the figure had fallen 40 per cent from 43 people.

The East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, was caring for 66 coronavirus patients as of November 19.

That was up almost 35 per cent from 49 on November 12.

Across England there were 2,452 people in hospital with Covid as of November 19.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35 per cent in the last four weeks.