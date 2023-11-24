Actor Lenny Rush, 14, from Burnham, has been given the award at the event run by national disability charity Sense.

The talented youngster has a rare form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita and was recognised as a trailblazing disabled celebrity at the at the 20th annual Sense Awards ceremony.

Lenny was shortlisted alongside Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and presenter Sophie Morgan, but emerged victorious at the awards which were presented by disabled actress Samantha Renke.

Earlier this month, Lenny became the first child to present BBC Children in Need.

He has also appeared in TV shows including Am I Being Unreasonable? and the children’s series Dodger and is set to join the cast of Doctor Who next year alongside new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa.

Lenny’s newest award win rounds out a fantastic year of accolades for the teenager, having already scooped a BAFTA for best male actor in a comedy, two Royal Television Society Programme Awards and a breakthrough award at the National Comedy Awards.

Lenny Rush was awarded a BAFTA this year for his role in Am I Being Unreasonable (Image: Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

A panel of disabled celebrities, influencers and activists chose Lenny as the winner of the Sense Award, including presenter Briony May Williams and singer-songwriter Alice Ella.

The panel noted how Lenny has used his appearances in the media to talk about the importance for disabled actors to have equal opportunities to go for roles as their non-disabled counterparts.

On his win, Lenny said: “I’m so honoured to have won a Sense Award for Celebrity of the Year.

“I can’t say how much I appreciate winning an award because of my disability.

“I think it shows that even though you have a disability, you can still achieve anything you want.”

Chief executive of Sense Richard Kramer added: “Lenny is an extremely talented rising star who has used his media appearances to advocate for the rights of disabled people.

“We’re delighted to have had the opportunity to honour him as our Celebrity of the Year at the Sense Awards, at a very special night celebrating disabled people’s achievements.”