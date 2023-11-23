Essex Police and paramedics were called to reports of a crash on the A12's northbound carriageway between Boreham and Sandon at about 6.30am today.

Upon arrival it was established three vehicles had been involved in the incident before officers shut the road between Junction 18 and Junction 19.

The East of England Ambulance Service has now confirmed two people had to be taken to hospital.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "Two ambulances, one ambulance officer vehicle, three hazardous area response team vehicles and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic collision this morning on the A12 near Springfield.

"Three patients were assessed at the scene and two were transported by road ambulance to Broomfield Hospital."

Essex Police officers have also now issued an appeal for information.

A spokesman for Essex Police added: "If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"Please quote incident 127 of 23 November.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

"Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services. Alternatively you can call us on 101.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111."