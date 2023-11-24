These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, November 24 to Sunday, November 26.

Most of the main road closures in Essex will be along the A12 (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, November 24 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure from Junction 12 to 15 between 9pm and 6am and another carriageway closure from Junction 25 to 29 from 9pm to 5am.

Also on the Northbound way there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 22 between 9pm and 5am.

Additionally, there are some continuing works on the Southbound way at Junctions 14 and 15 with their entry slip roads, as they are closed until 5am December 18 according to the National Highways website.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way on the Dartford Crossing, the West tunnel will be shut for maintenance works from 11pm to 5.30am.

M25

The M25 clockwise way there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and 27 between 10pm and 5am.

As part of those works the entry slip roads at Junction 25 and 26 will be shut at the same time.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, November 25 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 26 and 25 alongside an entry slip road closure at Junction 27, both between 9pm and 6am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way an entry slip road closure will take place between 9pm and 5am at Junction 19.

Additionally, there will be continuing works until December 18 on the entry slip roads of Junctions 14 and 15, which is on the Southbound way.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm until 5am.

Additionally, on the QEII bridge Southbound there will be a carriageway closure from 10pm to 5am with contraflow in East tunnel.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, a entry slip road closure at Junction 31 will take place for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, November 26 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 26 and 25 alongside an entry slip road closure at Junction 27, both between 9pm and 6am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way an entry slip road closure will take place between 9pm and 5am at Junction 19.

Additionally, there will be continuing works until December 18 on the entry slip roads of Junctions 14 and 15, which is on the Southbound way.

Dartford Crossing

No closures are listed for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

There are no closures listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.