It is beloved around the globe - not least in the UK, which celebrates the brilliance of the circular grub every year during National Pizza Week.

The annual event, which is organised by the Pizza, Pasta & Italian Association and ends today, showcases the quality and innovation of the country's pizzerias.

With that in mind, we decided to take a look at some of the best restaurants dedicated to servicing delicious slices of pizza in Colchester, the surrounding area, and across the county.

Miseria e Nobiltà

This charming restaurant can be found in Queen Street, Colchester, and it serves gorgeous pizzas and pastas, with a strong emphasis on quality.

It has been rated 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor.

One of the reviewers said: “We have eaten here several times and once again the food was excellent, we each chose a different dish and were well satisfied.

“The food is authentically cucina italiana and perfectly prepared with the very best, fresh ingredients.”

Opening times: Tuesday to Thursday 12pm until 10pm, Friday and Saturday 12pm until 10:30pm, and Sunday 12pm until 4pm.

Lucca

Restaurant - A photo of Lucca in Manningtree (Image: Google Maps)

Based in Manningtree’s High Street, Lucca is an elegant eatery which dishes up wood-fired pizzas and tasty pasta dishes.

It’s received 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor and a reviewer commented saying it makes a perfect setting for a romantic evening.

They said: “Great pizza and great place for a date night.

“The fabulous pizza was most excellent to our taste buds. It has friendly staff and I’m already excited for the next trip.”

Opening times: Everyday 12pm until 9:30pm.

Moto Pizza

This specific restaurant has proved to be so popular that following on from its Chelmsford, Baddow Road site, it expanded with the launch of a second store in Colchester’s St Nicholas Square.

Customers have the option of bottomless piazza or a roulette-style menu where every slice has a different flavour and topping.

Both locations have received an impressive five stars on TripAdvisor and one review essentially said it was worth every penny spent.

They said: “If you love good pizza from a wood-fired oven this is a must try.

“It’s brilliant and the staff were really friendly and attentive - excellent value for money.”

Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday 12pm until 9pm and Sunday 12pm until 7pm.

The Basilica

If you find yourself more near the Southend-on-Sea area, then the Basilica is another fantastic pizzeria in Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-on-Sea.

It offers traditional and modern Italian cuisine.

It has received five stars on TripAdvisor and high praise from reviewers.

One said: “The food and service was outstanding.

“Such an authentic feel to the restaurant backed up by great Italian service and food.

“We will be back.”

Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday 4pm until 10.30pm, Sunday 12pm until 8pm.