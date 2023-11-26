PIZZA is undeniably one of the most popular dishes to have ever originated from Italy.
It is beloved around the globe - not least in the UK, which celebrates the brilliance of the circular grub every year during National Pizza Week.
The annual event, which is organised by the Pizza, Pasta & Italian Association and ends today, showcases the quality and innovation of the country's pizzerias.
With that in mind, we decided to take a look at some of the best restaurants dedicated to servicing delicious slices of pizza in Colchester, the surrounding area, and across the county.
Miseria e Nobiltà
This charming restaurant can be found in Queen Street, Colchester, and it serves gorgeous pizzas and pastas, with a strong emphasis on quality.
It has been rated 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor.
One of the reviewers said: “We have eaten here several times and once again the food was excellent, we each chose a different dish and were well satisfied.
“The food is authentically cucina italiana and perfectly prepared with the very best, fresh ingredients.”
Opening times: Tuesday to Thursday 12pm until 10pm, Friday and Saturday 12pm until 10:30pm, and Sunday 12pm until 4pm.
Lucca
Based in Manningtree’s High Street, Lucca is an elegant eatery which dishes up wood-fired pizzas and tasty pasta dishes.
It’s received 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor and a reviewer commented saying it makes a perfect setting for a romantic evening.
They said: “Great pizza and great place for a date night.
“The fabulous pizza was most excellent to our taste buds. It has friendly staff and I’m already excited for the next trip.”
Opening times: Everyday 12pm until 9:30pm.
Moto Pizza
This specific restaurant has proved to be so popular that following on from its Chelmsford, Baddow Road site, it expanded with the launch of a second store in Colchester’s St Nicholas Square.
Customers have the option of bottomless piazza or a roulette-style menu where every slice has a different flavour and topping.
Both locations have received an impressive five stars on TripAdvisor and one review essentially said it was worth every penny spent.
They said: “If you love good pizza from a wood-fired oven this is a must try.
“It’s brilliant and the staff were really friendly and attentive - excellent value for money.”
Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday 12pm until 9pm and Sunday 12pm until 7pm.
The Basilica
If you find yourself more near the Southend-on-Sea area, then the Basilica is another fantastic pizzeria in Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-on-Sea.
It offers traditional and modern Italian cuisine.
It has received five stars on TripAdvisor and high praise from reviewers.
One said: “The food and service was outstanding.
“Such an authentic feel to the restaurant backed up by great Italian service and food.
“We will be back.”
Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday 4pm until 10.30pm, Sunday 12pm until 8pm.
