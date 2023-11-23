Essex Police were called to reports of a crash on the A12's northbound carriageway between Boreham and Sandon at about 6.30am today.

Upon arrival it was established three vehicles had been involved in the incident before officers shut the road between Junction 18 and Junction 19.

As a result of the closure, which remains in place, traffic is building back to Junction 17 at Howe Green and onto the A130.

A spokesman for Essex Police added: "If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"Please quote incident 127 of 23 November.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

"Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services. Alternatively you can call us on 101.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111."