One lane on the A12's northbound carriageway has been shut between Junction 19 at Boreham and Junction 20 at Hatfield Peverel.

The closure has been put in place after a lorry broke down, rendering the stretch of between the two junctions inaccessible.

As a result of the incident, traffic has come to a halt and drivers are being urged to explore alternative routes.

Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.