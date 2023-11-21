A BUSY main road has been partially closed as a result of a broken down vehicle.
One lane on the A12's northbound carriageway has been shut between Junction 19 at Boreham and Junction 20 at Hatfield Peverel.
The closure has been put in place after a lorry broke down, rendering the stretch of between the two junctions inaccessible.
As a result of the incident, traffic has come to a halt and drivers are being urged to explore alternative routes.
Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.
