The family-owned and operated, Maldon based Osea Leisure Park is celebrating achieving the highest grade possible from VisitEngland.

The rating makes it the first park in Essex to receive this level of recognition for two on-site facilities, The Park and The Meadows.

Sunset: the developed site near Maldon (Image: Osea Leisure Park)

The park was scored by VisitEngland as part of its quality assurance scheme.

The leisure park, which began its story pre-WWII in 1933, was opened by Mabel Speakman to pea and fruit pickers for camping and to enjoy spending time with their families.

Now, having recently celebrated its 90th birthday, it has been transformed into a leading, innovative, and community-focused business run by Mabel’s great-granddaughter Janie Robinson.

It has been owned by four generations of the same family since it was founded.

Unique: beach huts on the site (Image: Osea Leisure Park)

It is seen as a park which has pushed boundaries, having developed an additional 33 acres of the park to offer luxury camping facilities on the meadows, including the Glass Houses, Emperor Pods, Royal Pods, Malvern Pods, Safari Tents, Stargazer Tents and luxury Shepherd’s Huts.

Janie Robinson, managing director of Osea Leisure Park said: "Since I took over Osea Leisure Park 20 years ago, it has been our mission to turn our resort into 'the best holiday park' using traditional values in a modern world.

“Our team has always gone above and beyond to ensure every visitor who comes to our park makes memories that will last a lifetime.

Camping: glamping options at the site (Image: Osea Leisure Park)

“We are very proud of what we have achieved, and we can’t thank our team enough for the contribution each and every one of them has made in helping us achieve Five Star status.”

The VisitEngland assessor said: “Osea Leisure Park never stands still. A number of ideas and plans are in place for the future, and it is most encouraging to see the continual development and enhancement of the park and facilities with the management team and owners being very much aware of the ever-changing market and increasing guest expectations.”