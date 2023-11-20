The Mid and South Essex NHS Trust was caring for 26 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of November 12, latest figures show.

The figure was down from 43 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 2,691 people in hospital with Covid-19 as of November 12.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35 per cent over the last four weeks.

Just two new patients with Covid-19 were admitted to hospital in the Mid and South Essex NHS Trust in the week to November 10.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust, which operates Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, was caring for 49 patients with coronavirus on November 12 - down from 57 a week earlier.