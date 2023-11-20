A new campaign from Essex County Council has been set up with the aim of raising awareness of carers’ rights with an estimated 124,000 unpaid carers across Essex.

The campaign will highlight to unpaid carers, their rights at home and in the workplace.

It’s estimated that there are at least 124,000 unpaid carers in Essex, however, this number could be far greater.

Unpaid carers look after, help or support someone who wouldn’t be able to manage everyday life without their help and this may be as little as under 10 hours a week or more than 50 hours per week.

The council’s campaign will centre around Carers’ Rights Day and aims to raise awareness of carers’ rights, especially to those who don’t identify as carers.

Deborah Tranter, lives in Clacton and is an unpaid carer for her father in South Woodham Ferrers. She wants to ensure carers are aware of their rights.

She said: “Working full time and being a carer can be challenging, I stay over at my father’s house three nights a week to care for him.

“It’s very tiring, but my employer is very understanding. They are flexible with working hours; if I have to take time off in the afternoon, I can then make it up in the evening. I can also work remotely. If there’s an emergency, I’m able to go and help.”

“Carers are entitled to support in the workplace; I hope more employees will understand their rights thanks to this campaign.”

Cabinet member for health, adult social care and ICS Integration, John Spence said: “Unpaid carers carry out an invaluable role. Many see it as their responsibility to support their loved ones, friends and neighbours but don’t realise there is information, guidance and support available for them, and laws that protect them.

“We want to reach out to all unpaid carers. The council understands their role can be very challenging, but carers should never be in a position where their life, dignity or self-respect are put at risk, so it’s vital they know their rights.”

A touring double decker bus will provide an information service through the county between November 22 and 24.

On Wednesday, the bus will be in County Hall, Chelmsford from 9am to 10am, Tesco Extra in Fullbridge, Maldon from 11am to 12pm, Tesco Extra Highwoods in Colchester from 1.30pm to 2.30pm and in Tesco Superstore in Clacton from 3.45pm to 4.45pm.

The bus will be in Tesco Superstore car park in Braintree on Thursday from 3.30 to 4.30pm.

For more information, go to www.essex.gov.uk/carers.