The Chesterford Group has been included among the three finalists for the Best Multiple Operator of the Year award.

It has numerous shops in Essex under the Churchill's and Fishnchickn brands, including at Chelmsford, Rayleigh, Harlow, Billericay, Brentwood, Pitsea, Benfleet, Witham and more.

The group operates in Essex and other counties such as Sussex, Cambridgeshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire.

The other finalists for the category were Bells Fish and Chips in the North-East and Cook’s Fish and Chips located in Lancashire, South Wales and Kent.

Essex fish and chip operator nominated at National Fish and Chip Awards 2024

Andrew Crook, the president of the National Federation of Fish Friers said: “Our three finalists for Best Multiple Operator deserve recognition for their incredible hard work in a year that has been relentless.

"Being able to keep plates spinning in numerous locations requires the highest levels of determination, teamwork, vision and of course amazing food, and that’s what these businesses have shown.”

Managing Director of sponsor Pacific West Foods Martin Finegan added: “What an achievement for the finalists to be identified as the UK’s best.

"Fish and chip businesses show a type of resilience and dedication to serving customers with quality seafood that never fails to impress.

"This means being able to move fast with the times and Pacific West Foods is looking forward to assisting many more fish and chip businesses in this way.”

The winners will be recognised at the awards ceremony on February 28, 2024, at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London.