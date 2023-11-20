The report commissioned by East Anglia’s councils, suggests that it is too early to conclude that Norwich to Tilbury, a distance of approximately 113 miles, represents the best solution to both energy demand and achieving net zero.

The report’s power expert Andrew Hiorns claims there are “numerous shortcomings” with National Grid’s strategy in the Anglia region.

One of the report’s main conclusions is a claim that the earliest need for grid reinforcement in Essex, Suffolk, and Norfolk is 2035 and not 2030.

According to the report, "it does not appear" that the most up-to-date methodology has been used by National Grid and that also only a “limited” number of electronic sensitivities had been connected.

Bradwell in Braintree or Tilbury in Thurrock were also suggested as new landing points for interconnectors, cables connecting one country’s grids to another, because of their location further south.

Rosie Pearson, from the Essex Suffolk Norfolk Pylons group, said: “This important new report is a clear vindication of everything we have been campaigning for."

Mr Hirons said that the report was the opportunity to "pause" the project, review future generation demands and that National Grid should present additional options.

In response to the report, a National Grid spokesman, said: “We are pleased the Hiorns Smart Energy Networks independent report has confirmed there is the need for onshore electricity infrastructure to connect the growth of energy projects on the east coast, and that the most economical option for Norwich to Tilbury remains onshore overhead lines, and pylons."

The spokespman added: “A delay in the delivery of this vital electricity network infrastructure would impact on the UK acquiring greater energy independence and lowering bills for Britons, alongside considerably limiting the government’s ambition of connecting up to 50GW of offshore wind by 2030.”

This new report follows Colchester Council's objection to National Grid’s strategy after an eight week consultation this summer.

Will Quince MP, previously formally objected to the plans in 2022.