Essex Police says officers have charged a 16-year-old boy in connection with an ongoing investigation into a series of robberies in Chelmsford.

An investigation was launched on September 3 following reports of a robbery in Duke Street where a bike and an iPhone were stolen.

Further robberies were reported to the force in the city on October 14 and November 10.

Investigating officers have treated these reports as connected and on Thursday a boy was arrested in connection with this investigation.

A 16-year-old boy has since been charged with four counts of robbery on Friday.

Insp Sam Girdlestone said: “We treated these reports extremely seriously as the public’s safety is our priority and we want the public to feel safe in Chelmsford city centre.

“Investigating officers have worked quickly to secure these charges with the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Inquiries remain ongoing and we’d like to thank the public for the information we’ve received which has assisted with this investigation so far.”