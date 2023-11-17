Essex Police has confirmed the death of a man in his 50s following a collision on the A120 yesterday evening.

Officers, the ambulance service, and fire crews rushed to the scene at Great Notley after receiving reports a man on foot had collided with a vehicle on the Stansted-bound carriageway just before 6pm.

The pedestrian has not been named but officers have confirmed a 54-year-old man from Chelmsford died at the scene.

A spokesman for the force said: “We’re now able to confirm that a man has died as a result of serious collision on the A120 at Great Notley.

“We were called to the incident shortly before 6pm last night, Thursday, November 16, which involved a number of vehicles and a man on foot, who had collided with a vehicle.

“All emergency services attended. Sadly, a 54-year-old man from Chelmsford had died at the scene. His family is being supported by our officers.

“The westbound carriageway was closed into the evening as our investigation progressed. We thank motorists for their patience.”

No arrests have been made at this stage and detectives investigating the circumstances have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The spokesman continued: “We have spoken to a number of witnesses who saw the incident and we’re continuing to appeal to anyone with information or dashcam footage who hasn’t yet spoken to us to please come forward.”

Reports can be made at essex.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting incident 875 of November 16.

Anonymous reports can be made at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.