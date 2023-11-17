The announcement of the closure of Genting Casino, on Western Esplanade, in Westcliff, sparked an outpouring of worry at the start of the month, however in just two weeks the business is now ready to re-open.

Speaking to the Echo yesterday, bosses confirmed that it will re-open tonight with all casino games on offer, restaurants, and entrance bar open.

After the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, the main bar area is remaining closed but is expected to re-open later this month.

The casino, which was built in the 1970s, has scheduled Abba-themed Christmas parties and a New Year’s Eve bash as well as often being hired out for charity events.

Now, the speedy re-opening has been welcomed as great news.

Tony Cox, Conservative councillor, and leader of Southend Council said: “I think it is wonderful news, especially for this type of business as it would have been hard missing out on the festive season as well.

“It is great for everyone; staff with their jobs, residents who have events booked. It is good news all round.

“And it is a testament to all the work that the business has put in to get it open so quickly again too.”

The gaming floor and restaurant are completely unaffected by the Raac situation, and a precautionary and temporary, protective ceiling has been installed in the entrance area to allow for re-opening.

A spokesman for Genting Casino said: “We are delighted to confirm that we are re-opening tonight at 6pm.

“We will have our full gaming offer, restaurant, and entrance bar open for you to enjoy. We also continue to expect that our main bar area will be reopening later this month.

“We have hugely appreciated the warm words and support from our customers during this disruption.

“We know you will continue to be understanding as works continue, and we very much look forward to welcoming everyone back.

“If you have made a booking for a Christmas party, these are all scheduled to continue as planned and, should you have any questions, our team will be happy to help.

“Thank you again for your patience and we can’t wait to see you back in Genting Westcliff.”