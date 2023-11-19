Sambla, a loan comparison service, has analysed the cost-of-living in places around the country and listed the 20 priciest areas to call time on your working life.

The findings show Harlow is the fourth cheapest place in the UK, with an average cost-of-living of £589 per month per person.

It is ranked just below Preston in Lancashire, Rochdale in Greater Manchester and St Helens in Lancashire, which was the most affordable place.

Chelmsford, meanwhile, is considered the eighth most expensive place to retire, with an average cost-of-living of £806 per month per person, and the need for an average retirement fund of £145,080.



Areas in the South East of England ranked particularly high, with seven out of the 20 places listed, while Glasgow was ranked 15th.