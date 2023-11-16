Escape Basildon, in Market Pavement, Basildon is set to open a new “Game of Throwing” section on December 1.

Owners Kevin Walby, 52, and wife Sarah Walby, 50, said this will include axe throwing and nerf target shooting with interactive targets.

Kevin said: “We are very excited to announce that we are brining axe throwing and nerf target shooting to Basildon.

“We are situated within Basildon Town Centre, upstairs at Escape Basildon.

“Axe throwing is for 12 plus and nerf target shooting is from five plus.

“We also have an interactive target system so you can choose from different games and different target options.

“We wanted to add more options for people to have a fun time with family, friends, colleagues, or teammates.

“Our trained staff will be on hand to assist all our visitors. We are very excited.”

Bosses are aiming to be open for December 1.

Escape Basildon first opened five years ago, and business has been “going well” ever since.

Kevin and Sarah Walby are also the owners of Stay and Play in Laindon which they have run for more than ten years.

The owner opened the escape room attraction after trying a few elsewhere and noticing that Basildon could benefit from a business like this.

They also wanted to open something for older kids and adults on top of their business aimed at young children.

It currently has three escape rooms these are called “The Illusionist”, “The Three Wands”, and “Phasmophobia”.

Craig Rimmer, councillor responsible for economic stimulus and tourism, welcomed the new added attraction.

He said: “It is fantastic news.

“It obviously the sort of thing Basildon people enjoy, and people generally enjoy it makes perfect sense to add.

“Everyone has the odd day of tension to where they may want to throw an axe and they can do that in a control and safe environment.

“I think this will be a good success in Basildon and much welcomed by families.”