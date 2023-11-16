TRAIN drivers are to stage a series of one-day strikes and a nine-day ban on overtime next month in their long-running dispute over pay.
The Aslef union said the new walkouts will “ratchet up the pressure” on train companies and the Government to give train drivers their first pay rise in more than four years.
In Essex, C2C and Greater Anglia union members will walk out on December 5.
Elsewhere across the country, the strikes are as follows:
- EMR and LNER - December 2
- Avanti West Coast, Chiltern, Great Northern Thameslink, and WMT - December 3
- Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, the SWR main line and depot, and on the Island Line - December 6
- CrossCountry and GWR - December 7
- Northern and TPT - December 8
All Aslef members will refuse to work any overtime from Friday, December 1 to Saturday, December 9.
