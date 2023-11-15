The book, titled Taking Back My Power, gives the former Love Island and The Only Way is Essex star a platform to speak to the younger generation, inspiring hope for change and earnestly warning of the dangers of social media, says entertainment reporter Charlotte McLaughlin.

The 28-year-old does not shy away from her struggles after reporting Stephen Bear for sharing intimate footage of her on OnlyFans, or the impact of navigating a legal system which currently requires a proof of intent to cause distress in revenge porn cases.

Reality star - Georgia Harrison, who has previously appeared on Love Island and The Only Way is Essex (Image: PA)

Stephen Bear, a winner of Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother, was jailed earlier this year and his ex-partner’s journey does not end there.

Her eloquence during the court case, which she details, propelled her into campaigning on sexual violence and working with MPs on the Online Safety Act.

She also brought to the attention of an audience, raised on reality TV, the dangers of the current internet environment where everything can be shared instantly.

'I've had serious conversations about being an MP'





Last month, the reality star said she has had “serious conversations” about a bid to represent an Essex constituency in Parliament.

She told The Sun: “I had serious conversations with a couple of Labour MPs about if I could run for Essex, and they said it would be possible.

“They told me to go away and think about it. They said if I was being serious about running for an MP it is something that they would support me with.

“I think also for little girls growing up seeing someone like me running for an MP would be quite inspiring.

“We need more normal people going into politics.”

Victim - Georgia Harrison outside Chelmsford Crown Court after her ex-partner was sentenced to 21 months in prison (Image: PA)

Jailed - Stephen Bear arriving at Chelmsford Crown Court for sentencing (Image: PA)

At the Labour Party conference in Liverpool in October, she called for sexual assault victims to be prioritised in the justice system to prevent them going through the same wait as her.

At the event, Georgia, who featured in the ITV documentary Revenge Porn: Georgia Vs Bear, said the years waiting for her case to be heard was “detrimental to my career and my mental health, which was really hard for me”.

She also pushed for “massive online platforms” to be required to take down sexually explicit content, which had been posted without consent.

The Labour Party declined to comment.