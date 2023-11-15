Online betting site Betway has revealed the latest odds for this year’s Strictly, and 20-year-old Bobby, who grew up in Harlow, is one of the frontrunners to win the competition with odds of 10/1.

He sits behind bookies’ favourite, soapstar Ellie Leach who is best known for her role in Coronation Street, with odds of 4/11, and ex-EastEnders actor Nigel Harman at 6/1.

Who is Bobby Brazier?





Bobby Brazier is the son of Tiptree-born TV presenter Jeff Brazier and former Big Brother housemate Jade Goody.

Dancer - Bobby Brazier on Strictly Come Dancing (Image: BBC)

The 20-year-old is no stranger to the screen, having taken up the role of Freddie Slater on BBC One’s EastEnders last year, bagging himself a National Television Award.

His mum was a household name, having rose to fame on the Channel 4 reality show in 2002. She died from cervical cancer in 2009, aged 27, when Bobby was just five.

What are the latest odds for Strictly?





Betway spokesman Chad Yeomans said: “As the dancing heads up north this weekend to Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom, punters seem convinced Ellie is now unbeatable.

“She has been a complete revelation in recent weeks with consistent high scores on the dance floor and we continue to see very strong support for her and Vito to claim the glitterball trophy.

“Subsequently we have slashed her odds even further to 4/11, which means she has a 73 per cent chance of taking the crown. The couple everyone is talking about are set to dance a Charleston to Love Machine by Girls Aloud on Saturday night and another stellar performance is expected.

“Nigel and Bobby come next in the market and definitely still have their supporters, but it’s now clear that they will both need to up their game to keep up with high-flying Ellie.

“Leyton [Williams] continues to impress the judges, but it seems Ellie is the one who has captured the public’s and Vito’s heart, and as it stands the Strictly title is hers to lose.”