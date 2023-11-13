FOUR fire crews rushed to a major Essex road following a vehicle fire which has caused traffic chaos.
Traffic was held on the London-bound carriageway of the M11 just after junction 9 for the A11 after a fire was reported at just after 2pm today.
Fire crews from Newport, Dunmow, and Saffron Walden, which sent two crews, rushed to the scene.
The incident has also caused queues on the southbound A11 between Great Chesterford and the M11.
A spokesman for Essex Fire Service confirmed: "We were called to a car fire on the southbound M11, between junctions 9 and 8, at 2.13pm.
"Crews from Newport, Saffron Walden, and Dunmow attended and extinguished the fire by 2.37pm."
Essex County Council's traffic control team confirmed at 3.44pm the road remains partially blocked with slow moving traffic in the area.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here