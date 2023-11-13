Traffic was held on the London-bound carriageway of the M11 just after junction 9 for the A11 after a fire was reported at just after 2pm today.

Fire crews from Newport, Dunmow, and Saffron Walden, which sent two crews, rushed to the scene.

The incident has also caused queues on the southbound A11 between Great Chesterford and the M11.

A spokesman for Essex Fire Service confirmed: "We were called to a car fire on the southbound M11, between junctions 9 and 8, at 2.13pm.

"Crews from Newport, Saffron Walden, and Dunmow attended and extinguished the fire by 2.37pm."

Essex County Council's traffic control team confirmed at 3.44pm the road remains partially blocked with slow moving traffic in the area.