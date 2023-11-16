Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, there are usually some who want to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Barney

Barney (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Seven years old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - White, grey and brown

If you want to adopt Barney you can view their full profile here.

Barney is a dog who is described as "life and energy" and is looking for his forever home.

He very much enjoys running about, long walks, and games in the garden.

Danaher Animal Home says that he would fit in well to most homes and could easily share with a dog already in place.

Nadia

Nadia (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Anatolian Shepherd

Colour - Tan

If you want to adopt Nadia you can view their full profile here.

Nadia is a dog who is looking for a forever home after coming into the care of Danaher Animal Home as a stray.

She has shown signs and indications that she is toilet trained but may require some refreshing as it will be a new home for her.

Nadia also walks well on a lead, only really pulling when she sees a cat or wildlife in the distance.

Due to her strength ideally, she would be rehomed with owners who have had previous experience with Anatolian Shepherds as well as bigger breeds.

Zoe

Zoe (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - 10 years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthaired

Colour - Tabby

If you want to adopt Zoe you can view their full profile here.

Zoe is a cat who is described as being "very shy" and will need to be given time to get adjusted in a new home.

She is affectionate and loves having her chin scratched but care needs to be taken as she is a little on the older side.

At first, she would prefer to not be overly handled in the home until she has gotten used to things.

Danaher Animal Home recommends she go into a quiet residence with no other pets.

Kookie and Russell

Kookie and Russell (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female (Kookie) and male (Russell)

Age - TBC

Breed - Standard Chinchilla (Kookie) and English (Russell)

Colour - Grey (Kookie) and black (Russell)

If you want to adopt Kookie and Russell you can view their full profile here.

Both Kookie and Russell came into the care of Danaher Animal Home as strays, but are now looking for a home together.

They would be suitable for owners who have had some experience with this type of animal.

Their profile adds: "If you feel you could give Russell and Kookie their marital home in which to spend the rest of their lives making countless happy memories then please submit an interest form for them."